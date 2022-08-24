Mary Dinges 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Woodburn after a short illness.
She was born to Samuel and Marie (Larson) Kram in Portland, Oregon. She
started school in Los Angeles and moved back to Portland where she attended Holy Redeemer Grade School, graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1949 and attended
Marylhurst College. Mary married Henry Dinges, the love of her life, in 1950
and in 1955 moved to a farm west of Woodburn, where they raised 7 children. She was involved in the local church choir, sold Avon, and worked on the family's cattle farm.
They retired and moved to Bend in 1987 where they quickly became involved in many activities. She was an avid reader, gardener, and quilter. She enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren and decorated her home with them. Traveling to Europe
was a great passion of hers, she made 12 trips in all. Another love of hers was singing. She sang in school and church choirs in her youth and well into her adult
years. She is survived by her brothers Richard Kram (Janet) Portland and Jerry Kram (Steve) Oakland, California; children Grace Dinges (Tim) Portland, Daniel Dinges
(Peggy) Woodburn, John Dinges (Carol) Lebanon, Joseph Dinges (Elizabeth) Nashville, Tennessee, Maureen Comstock (Jeff) Stayton, Terese Dinges (Debbie) Bend;
10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, daughter and son-in-law Karen and John Barnard,
granddaughter Amy Comstock, her parents, and many cherished friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the home of her son
Dan Dinges in Woodburn, Saturday, August 27, at 11:00
with refreshments following.
To honor Mary's memory, contributions can be made
to the Karen (Dinges) Barnard Memorial Scholarship