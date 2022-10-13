June 9, 1937 - October 2, 2022

Mary Plummer Crawford passed away on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Bend June 9, 1937 to Robert and Melba Plummer. She attended Bend schools, graduating from Bend High in 1955. She attended Central Oregon College, she performed in many musicals at COC and Magic Circle Theater. She also sang with the choirs of First Baptist Church and Eastmont Church. In 1959 Mary married Gene Hackett; they had two children, Michelle and Michael. In 1988 she married Bill Crawford. They traveled extensively and enjoyed 21 years of marriage until his death in 2009. She is survived by her children, Michelle Welch (Patrick) and Michael Hackett; 5 grandchildren,