Mary Plummer Crawford passed away on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Bend June 9, 1937 to Robert and Melba Plummer. She attended Bend schools, graduating from Bend High in 1955. She attended Central Oregon College, she performed in many musicals at COC and Magic Circle Theater. She also sang with the choirs of First Baptist Church and Eastmont Church. In 1959 Mary married Gene Hackett; they had two children, Michelle and Michael. In 1988 she married Bill Crawford. They traveled extensively and enjoyed 21 years of marriage until his death in 2009. She is survived by her children, Michelle Welch (Patrick) and Michael Hackett; 5 grandchildren,
Spencer (Lindsay) Welch, Mackenzie (Ryan) Groshong, Ethan (Jayne) Welch all of Bend, Keshia Hackett (Aaron Kimball) and Alex Hackett all of Springfield; and five great-grandchildren - Olivia Groshong, Blake Groshong, Marek Welch, Madden Welch all of Bend and Sabine Kimball of Springfield; twin sister, Nancy Hammagren (Chan) of Boise, Idaho; stepdaughter Cindy Hicks (Lonnie) and two step-grandsons, Bill and Tony, all of Boise, Idaho. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Crawford, her parents, brother Bob Plummer and stepdaughter LeAnn Miller. Mary was the director and teacher of Westside Kindergarten for 12 years, then she worked at Bend Title aka Amerititle for over 31 years in the accounting department. One of Mary’s greatest joys was being a grandmother. She cherished every moment she spent with her grandchildren. She shone brightest when cheering them on or just spending time with them. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and love for family and friends. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Foundry Church, 60 NW Oregon Ave. Bend, Oregon, October 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Hospice Partners in Care.