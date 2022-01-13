August 12, 1936 - December 21, 2021
Mary Beth Larpenteur was born Aug. 12, 1936 in Seattle, Washington., to James and Mary Louise "Mae" Larpenteur, the oldest girl of five siblings. The family moved to Portland where Mary Beth attended All Saints grade school, St. Mary's Academy high school and graduated from the University of Oregon where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. After college, Mary Beth taught grade school in California before moving back to Portland to marry her high school sweetheart, Robert Dyer. They had two young children, Bob and Kathleen, before his death in 1969.
Friends introduced the young widow to Robert Stack Healy. On June 20, 1970 Bob and Mary Beth married. Bob adopted Bob and Kathleen while the couple added two more children to the family, John and Maura. Mary Beth was a dedicated and devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Her family enjoyed her amazing cooking. She treasured her friendships from throughout her life. Mary Beth was very supportive of the arts. She loved to attend Broadway plays and volunteered at the Portland Civic Theater. Mary Beth stayed extremely active by attending workout classes and playing tennis at the MAC club, hiking, and going on long walks. Her Catholic faith was very strong and never wavered. She regularly attended Mass and volunteered at the Archdiocese. Being a grandma to her six grandchildren gave her so much pride and enjoyment. Mary Beth continued to stay in Portland after her husband's death in 2007.
In 2017, Mary Beth moved to Bend, and shortly thereafter was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. Even though Mary Beth's health started to deteriorate, her spirit, positive energy, love for singing, and most importantly, her smile continued to shine brightly. A special appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Touchmark Mt. Bachelor Village and Partners In Care Hospice for their loving care. Mary Beth passed surrounded by her loved ones and the amazing nurses that cared for her.
Mary Beth is lovingly remembered by her children, Robert Healy and wife, Mary, Kathleen Healy, Maura Bledsoe and husband, Drew; grandchildren, Stuart, John, Henry and Healy Bledsoe and Dyer and Grace Healy; brother, Jim Larpenteur and his wife, Katherine; sisters, Pat Dawson, Susan Wells, and her husband, Dr. Bob Wells; brother-in-law, Tom Hoyt; and 16 nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Mae Larpenteur, Robert Healy, Robert Dyer, John Healy, Peggy Hoyt, and Dave Dawson.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, followed by the concelebrated funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A private burial will follow. Celebration of life will be held later in spring. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 N.E. Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701. Please visit Mary Beth's Online Memorial and Guestbook at www.riverviewabbey.com.