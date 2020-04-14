Mary Anne Hollander
December 16, 1948 - April 8, 2020
On April 8, 2020, Mary Anne Hollander passed peacefully while surrounded by the light and love of her family, and in the care of Partners In Care Hospice, in Bend, Oregon.
Mary Anne was born to Edward and Mary Hanly on December 16, 1948, in Coral Gables, Florida. She spent her childhood years there and moved out to Los Angeles, California, in 1967. At the age of 21, she married Joseph (Joe) Hollander, her husband of over 40 years, and eventually they moved to San Diego, California. After spending over twelve years in San Diego, Mary Anne and Joe moved the family to Pleasanton, California. In 2000, Mary Anne and Joe relocated to Bend, Oregon, to enjoy their retirement.
Mary Anne was a kind, generous, and thoughtful wife, as well as a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed attending church, cultivating her many friendships, and helping those around her. She was a truly charitable person who brought out the best in all those she met. Many will remember her as a fashionista. Those who knew her recall that her collection of shoes, jewelry, and clothing, were her calling card. Mary Anne also loved spending hours on the telephone talking with her network. Despite the many health struggles she fought, she found energy in these interactions, and many people will miss her daily check-ins. Unlimited minutes met their match in Mary Anne.
Mary Anne believed her greatest accomplishment was her family. She is survived by her daughter, Loran Hollander and son-in-law, John White of Oakland, California; and her daughter, Erin and son-in-law, Garrett Lyions of Pleasanton, California. She adored her three grandchildren, Leila, Mason and Jonas Lyions, and relished the opportunity to spend time with them. She left an indelible mark on each of her family members, and we will cherish her memory forever. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Joe, and together they will begin their new chapter. We love you Mom, Mimi, Mary Anne . . . . dream with the angels.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the wonderful Partners In Care Hospice, at www.partnersbend.org.