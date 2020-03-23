August 28, 1922 - February 29, 2020
Mary Ann Hollamon of Bend, OR, broke her earthly ties and leaped into heaven early in the morning of February 29, 2020.
Mary Ann was born in Jansen, Nebraska on August 28, 1922, to Sarah and Walter Harvey. Her grandmother went out and brought in the field hands to show them the beautiful baby girl. She had an older brother, Walter, and two years later a sister, Jessie.
In 1927, the family came to Oregon in what her dad called a T-Model Ford. They did odd jobs along the way to earn traveling money. They arrived in St. Johns in late summer and on September 1 baby brother, Robert was born.
Mary Ann attended the old James John grade school, which burned down about 1929. Luckily, the new school was done being built. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941.
When the St. Johns bridge was dedicated, Mary Ann and her grandmother Harvey were among the first to walk across. She also remembered an elephant being there. Mary Ann and her dad were active in the St. Johns community club and took part in many plays and musicals.
Mary Ann and her sister, Jessie took tap dancing lessons from Mary Burley, along with their friends Norma Lind and Chloe Hollamon. They performed in many programs and recitals around Portland.
On November 21, 1941, Mary Ann married Bob C. Hollamon. They separated after 25 years.
In September of 1943 Bob was drafted into the Army and served with the 101st Airborn in Europe.
Mary Ann and their only child lived with her parents while Bob was serving his country. She went to work with her dad at the Western Cooperage, which was converted from making whiskey barrels to making ammunition boxes for the war. Her brother Bobby, sister-in-law, Glennie Wilson and good friend Aggie Boom (to be Folkerts) worked there also.
Sister Jessie worked in the shipyards and brother Wally was in the Merchant Marine, having served in the Navy before the war. Her mom did her part by keeping the home, taking in boarders, and keeping everyone clean and fed, adding more water to the soup when necessary.
In 1960, the Hollamon family moved to Bend, Oregon. In 1968, Mary Ann took a job at the Bend Memorial Clinic in housekeeping. After about five years people there recognized her potential and with their help, instruction, and her hard work, she became the first Doctors Aid at the clinic. She was a pioneer.
She worked in that capacity for 20 years, 19 of them as assistant to Dr. P.L. Conner. She did EKGs, drew blood, set up instrument trays for and, helped in, minor surgery. About the only thing she couldn’t do was give injections.
To supplement her income before she became a Doctor’s Aid, she would work doing her clinic housekeeping job and on weekends and evenings she cleaned offices and houses. She also took in ironing for 10 cents a piece. One lady brought a pleated skirt which took hours because she was very precise and wouldn’t do anything badly. She did it for 10 cents, but did ask her not to bring it again. One lady paid her in milk and eggs. At that point she still had five kids at home.
Mary Ann has made 16 yo yo quilts. It takes about a year to finish one. Many have been entered in fairs in Oregon, Washington and Alaska, winning many awards. She won a first place blue ribbon and judges choice at the Clark Co. Washington Fair several years ago and the same quilt took first in category, blue ribbon, peoples choice, and grand prize over all the quilts entered with a fancy ribbon at Puyallup, Washington, billed as the biggest fair in Washington. Her granddaughter was offered $1,000 for it by one of the judges. No dice!
In 2013, a different quilt took first prize blue ribbon and judges choice at the Clark Co. Washington Fair and first prize at the Multnomah Co. Fair.
In 2015, Mary Ann made and donated a quilt to the Faith Christian Center to be raffled off. It brought in $1,700 which was used to help fund charitable missions. The sweet lady who won it told mother she dreamed of sleeping under that quilt. I hope she is still enjoying it.
Mary Ann outlived all of the greatest generation members in both the Harvey and Hollamon families. She ls survived by her six children; Carol Ann Miller, Judy Leel MacMillan, Betty Jane Deardorff (Royce), Niki Joy Johnson (Jerry), Mary Lou Kindrick (Mike), and Mack Hollamon, as well as nine grandchildren, 24 great- grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Many loving nieces and nephews and their families, some very caring cousins and lots and lots of wonderful friends.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers and all staff at Juniper Springs in Redmond. She loved all her “girls and boys” and she said many times that going there was the best move she ever made.
Thanks Mom for teaching us by example the value of hard work, honesty, integrity and perseverance. Mostly, thank you for the love. We were so lucky to have you for our mother.
P.S. We sure are going to miss your apple pie M.A. It was the best!