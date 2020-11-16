Marvin Dent Mix
Marvin Dent Mix, 89, of Bend Oregon passed away at his home on November 8. The family held a private graveside service on Friday, November 13 at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bend.
Marvin was born in Colton, Washington and grew up in Bend graduating from Bend High School in 1950. He earned a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Oregon State University and then joined the Air Force. He obtained the rank of Captain
and became a fighter pilot flying F-86 aircraft. After the Air Force, he continued to fly fighters for the Idaho Air National Guard in Mountain Home while running a small orchard in Emmett, Idaho and working as a salesman for a farm chemical company.
He moved back to Bend in 1960, married Janet in 1964 and bought a small greenhouse operation. He transformed it into Marvin’s Gardens and the Marvin Mix Company, which became one of the region’s largest commercial landscaping companies.
Marvin is preceded in death by his wife Janet.
Marvin is survived by stepchildren Paul (Cathy) Boucher of West Linn and Michelle Boucher of Florence; daughters Amy Mix of Florence, Sarah (Kurt) Englund of Astoria and Molly (Ryan) Nopp of Bend.
If you were around the Mix family long enough, Marv may have assigned you a nickname that would become your name going forward as was the case of his grandchildren: Ian (Buster), Rachel (Magnolia) and Cara (Flossy) Boucher, Emma (Elvis) and Olaf (Oscar) Englund, Ellen (Fred) and Abby (Charlie) Nopp.
Memorials may be given to the Hospice organization, Partners in Care. The family of Marvin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels. Arrangements are by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.