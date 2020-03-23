December 17, 1930 - March 6, 2020
Martha Delores (Bâby) Weaver, 89, of Bend, passed away on March 6, 2020. Martha was born in Jerome, Arizona, on December 17, 1930, to Frances Anthony and Lois Vera Bâby. She was the oldest of two children born into a mining family. Her early years were spent moving from mine to mine in remote locations of Arizona, Northern California, Nevada and Utah.
She graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Tooele, Utah. She attended Utah State University where she was crowned Miss Utah State. While at the university, she met her husband, LaGrande Weaver.
They were married December 20, 1949. They had three children: Mike, Tina and Zorro. The family moved to Bend in 1969. She joined the Bend Country Club after her family was raised and became an avid golfer. She enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage. She was a member of a book club. She loved to visit with family and friends. She made special connections with all who met her.
Martha had a passion for all animals, wild and domestic. She was a lifelong bird feeder and watcher. She had a dog and/or cat her whole life. They were a part of her family.
Survivors include her brother, Tony Baby (Merrianne) of Oregon; her children, Mike Weaver (Carole) of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Tina Billings (Jack) of Tumalo, Oregon, and Jeff aka Zorro Weaver (Becky) of La Grande, Oregon; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.