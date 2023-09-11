Martha Helen Davies

From spider monkeys to hairless dogs, from baby skunks to 4-point deer, Martha Davies never met an animal she didn't love and welcome to her home. Bend's own "deer lady" has now gone on to her eternal home. Martha passed away peacefully on September 4th in her own home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in 1931, Martha was the third and youngest child of Helen and Herschel Long. She grew up with two brothers in the small rural community of Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
She met her future husband, Jim Davies, whileattending college in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Theywere married in 1952 and recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Jim's medical careercarried them from Kentucky to Texas, Germany,Washington, Idaho, and, eventually Bend, Oregonin 1963. Along the way they had five children: Steve (1953), Tim (1955), Dave (1956), Mike (1958) andPaddi (1959).
After moving into their Aubrey Butte home in 1963, Jim and Martha became active in their church,the Mt. Bachelor skiing community, local artsassociations, the Central Oregon medical communityand their children's schools and sports. Martha andJim have been a beloved part of the Central Oregoncommunity for over 60 years.
Although Martha's days were full with wrangling five children, she always found time to pursue her love of painting, floral arranging, hiking, skiing, fishing and exploring the backroads of Oregon.
Martha is survived by her lovinghusband, Jim, her five grownkids and their families, and amultitude of friends around the world. Her family and friends will celebrate her life together on October 6, 2023.