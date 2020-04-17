Martha Evelyn Allison
July 3, 1934 - January 17, 2020
Martha Evelyn Allison was born in Haywood, North Caroline July 3, 1934. While her blood was Southern, Evie gave her heart to Oregon.
Evie left three children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. With her late husband,
Evie became a minister, worked with inmates, became involved in the justice system on the Warm Springs Reservation, volunteered much of her time for the betterment of the community, including sewing hats for babies in the hospital.
Evie left behind a small family, but was a grandmother and mother to hundreds, if not thousands. Evie passed in Bend, Oregon, January 17, 2020. The universe will be a little less bright without her presence.