Marta Marie Cearley of Bend, OR
Sept. 19, 1967 - May 19, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Cearley family. Please visit our website, www. bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) https://www.diabetes.org/ - OR American Kidney Fund 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 Phone: 800-638-8299 https://www.kidneyfund. org/