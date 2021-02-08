Marshall “Bud” Rogers
March 1, 1947 - January 21, 2021
Marshall “Bud” Rogers peacefully passed away on January 21, 2021 at the age of 73. Bud was born March 1, 1947 in Paonia, Colorado to Albert and Phyllis Rogers. It was here at a very young age that Bud found his love for plumbing while working alongside his dad. Upon graduating from High School in 1965, he joined the Navy and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.
Bud returned home from his service in the Navy and resumed his career as a Journeyman Plumber. During his life-long career, he specialized in new commercial construction. Bud married his wife, Joy Wadsworth, in 2002 and together they made many wonderful memories. Bud loved watching all sports but particularly football. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. Everyone that knew Bud will remember his warm smile, kindness, gentle nature and great sense of humor. Bud was selfless and always willing to help those in need. Bud is survived by his wife, Joy Wadsworth, of La Pine, Oregon; daughter, Beth; grandsons Dylan, Jared and Justus; great grandchildren Drake and Blakely.