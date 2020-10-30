Mark R. Pelletier of Bend, OR
May 16, 1965 - Oct. 26, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A Memorial Service will be held today, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will fol- low at Noon in Pilot Butte Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 2350 Oakmont Way Ste 200, Eugene OR 97401