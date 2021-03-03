Mark Harold Frank of Redmond, OR
Nov 20, 1968 - Feb 9, 2021
Arrangements:
Whispering Pines Funeral Home is honored to assist the Frank family with arrangements – 3168 NE 3rd Street – Prineville, Oregon 97754 (541) 416-9733
Services:
There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Shiloh Ranch Church (15696 SW Bussett Road) in Powell Butte. Long-time family friend, Charlie Brewer will be officiating the service. To light a candle for Mark or leave the family an online condolence, please visit: www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to:
Memorial contributions may be made Mark’s name to: Tzuzoo rescue at https://tzuzoorescue.com/donation/