Mark “Duke” Johnson
August 24, 1962 - December 19, 2020
Mark Charles Johnson, affectionately known to friends and family as “Duke” or “The Duke” passed away on December 19, 2020, from complications due to the COVID-19 virus. Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Sarah Johnson of Camarillo, California and Father-in-Law, Donald Dziak of Bend, Oregon. Duke was born on August 24, 1962 in Huntington, New York and was named for his Uncle Charlie Devlin with the same birthday.
Duke is survived by his wife, the Duchess, of “The Duke and Duchess” of twenty-nine years, Kathleen Johnson (nee Dziak) married April 27, 1991 in Camarillo, California, his children Victoria (Elmer) Chavez; granddaughter, Macyn Atziri Chavez, Hannah Johnson, Jared Johnson and Ethan Johnson. Also, his five brothers Christopher (Denise) Johnson; Shauna Johnson and Tyler (Cindy) Johnson, Richard (Kim) Johnson; Devin Johnson, Michael and Kathleen Johnson; Alissa (Kyle) Fisher and family, Joseph Johnson, Peter (Jodell) Johnson; Mitchell Johnson, Max Johnson, Brian (Christina) Johnson; Navy Aircrewman Rylan Johnson, Christi an Johnson , Uncle Walter(Theresa) Johnson. Also, mother-in-law, Sheila Dziak, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chris and Steve Kettler, niece Katrina (James) Bruner and brother-in-law, Tom Dziak (Miguel Sanchez) and many cousins.
Duke graduated from Camarillo High School in 1980 and attended California State University, Northridge, graduating with a degree in General Education. He previously worked at St. Francis of Assisi Church for 16 years as the Director of Religious Education, CNA for Home Instead Senior Care and lastly as a Shift Leader and Mentor for all, at the Westside McDonald’s of Bend.
Duke, Kathy and family moved to Bend, Oregon in 1996 where he and his growing family enjoyed a close-knit, warm and giving community. He was at every sporting event his kids were involved with including soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, volleyball and tennis and was the score keeper and statistician for many of them, not to mention his love of refereeing volleyball and newfound interest in playing pickleball. He was very involved in his children’s school events and field trips, volunteering for 18 years on Thursday mornings at Lava Ridge Elementary School.
No words can accurately capture the essence of Duke Johnson. He was always a dancing spirit of fun and life. He sought out and found the humor in every situation, endearing himself to everyone he met. He was always organizing some sort of event and moving it along. His all-time favorite movie was The Wizard of Oz, quoting it often by saying “that’s a horse of a different color”.
He was a devoted husband and father, who beamed with pride when talking about his family. He was proud of his wife, Kathy, and their 29 years of marriage. His children were always in his thoughts and never far from his heart. He was a natural as Papa Duke to his precious granddaughter Macyn. It was a role tailormade to his strengths.
Duke was not famous, nor will his accomplishments be recorded much beyond this obituary. However, Duke should be counted among those who are unsung but whose influence will endure; those who make life bearable, make your time together fun and those who lived with a purpose. It will be easy to celebrate Duke’s life because Duke was a celebration of life. His kindness, caring and compassion will live on in our memories. He is already sorely missed by the many who loved him.
The family wishes to thank St. Charles Hospital Staff for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family asks that, in the name and spirit of Duke, and in this time of COVID-19, please reach out to someone who is isolated and struggling, and let them know they are loved.
“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” -Frank Morgan
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 24th, 2021. More information to follow and on the Duke Johnson Remembrance page on Facebook.