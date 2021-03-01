In Memory of Marjorie Jean deBarathy Lussier
December 27, 1944 - February 19, 2021
With personal grace and dignity, Margie Jean Lussier exemplified true warmth, unconditional love and caring, especially to her soulmate of 40+ years, Jim Lussier. On a sunny Friday morning, Margie became unencumbered by the perils of Parkinson’s disease and her blissful presence is now free to roam our universe in her own way.
Margie leaves behind a large circle of family and friends, many of which she cultivated at St. Charles Medical Center where she worked for nearly 30 years. She began as an Assistant to Sister Catherine Hellman, President/ CEO, and helped establish the Air Life membership program, among many other tasks. Margie embodied the hospital’s mission “To Improve the health of those we serve in a spirit of love and compassion”.
Margie was born in Texas during WW II but grew up in Butte Montana. She graduated from Butte High School in 1963 and Kinman Business University in Spokane WA in 1964. Always focused on self-improvement, she graduated from Linfield College with a B.A. in Management in 1988.
Growing up in Butte MT with her brothers and parents made Margie acutely aware of life’s beauty and it’s fragile nature. She had fond memories of the bright colored horses on the park carousel surrounded by prolific flowers (even in poor mining soil). Her good memories of fun and friends, including first husband Frank, came to be intertwined but their marriage did not survive the Vietnam War. Margie’s love for nature’s beauty blossomed again in Central Oregon with her love of the Metolius, ice skating on Devil’s lake and living in the shadow of the Three Sisters (especially with Bill Keale Hawaiian music playing).
Margie served as President of the Central Oregon Parkinson’s Council to expand services in Central Oregon. She loved her “Dream Circle’’ friends and always followed up with Parkinson’s folks she met during support group sessions. She valiantly fought that dreaded disease and its impact on her friends. Always an advocate, in her last days with us, she asked us all to commit to advancing world peace and human kindness to each other.
Margie was devoted to her extended family and found great joy in her roles, especially as “Grandma Margie” to her four grandkids Jamison, Jayden, Elizabeth and Peyton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Mabel Irvine deBarathy. Margie is survived by her husband Jim Lussier; two brothers Steve (Nancy) deBarathy and Sid (Pauline) deBarathy; stepdaughters Julane (Jim) Dover and Jenny (Shane) Groshong; sisterin-law Kathryn Lussier; and five nieces and nephews. Of special note was Margie’s long-time relationship with Norwegian exchange student Beate (Tom) Fodstad and her wonderful family.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a warm summer day. Contributions can be made in her name to Partners in Care, Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon and the Parkinson’s Center at OHSU. Memories can be shared on her page at caringbridge.org.
Margie’s memory will be cherished by her husband Jim and all her family and friends. Please remember her gentle spirit, sincerity and desire to improve the world which can be a guide for us all. If you have found Margie’s life an inspiration, as a gift to her, please do something really kind for someone.