Marjorie Carlsen Sederstrom Chandler
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Carlsen Sederstrom Chandler will be remembered for her gracious, friendly and compassionate nature. Bright, charming and quick to laugh, she promoted and set an example of good manners because she believed they show respect for others. Values of social justice, civil rights and equality were instilled early in her life, and Marje lived them every day. Marjorie/Marje/Marge/ Mom/Mama/Auntie Marjie/GG – your presence will be missed but your spirit lives in our hearts.
Born to Clifford Norman Carlsen, Sr. and Ella Marjorie (Sackett Skinner) Carlsen on July 6, 1928, in the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at Oregon State University, Marjorie joined older brother, Clifford Norman Carlsen, Jr. Two sisters, Ella Lee and Joanne Marie followed. The family lived in small towns in Oregon and Washington, where Clifford, Sr., was a teacher and superintendent. In 1942, the Carlsen family moved to Portland. Marje graduated from Grant High School in 1946, and attended Oregon State University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega. Her senior year, she transferred to Lewis & Clark College in Portland and graduated in 1951. That fall, she began teaching fourth grade in northeast Portland.
Marjorie married Robert A. Sederstrom on August 9, 1953, in Portland and had four children. The family moved to Salem in 1960, where Bob started his life insurance business. Marje and Bob built three houses together and played a mean game of bridge. The Sederstrom family skied regularly at Mt. Bachelor and camped often at Cultus Lake. They hosted family and friends for holidays and special occasions, which always included good food and music.
Active participants in their children’s lives and Salem community, Marje and Bob never missed a child’s sports event or musical performance. Many of her children’s friends affectionately called Marje “Mom.” She was active in PEO, Assistance League, Westminster Presbyterian and later St. Paul’s Episcopal churches and the Salem area support branch of Boys & Girls Aid.
After Bob Sederstrom’s sudden death in 1979, Marje built a house in Salem and was active in her community. In 1988, Marje moved to Lake Oswego, and within a few months her brother Cliff and sister-in-law Doris Cooper Carlsen introduced her to their long-time friend, Robert W. Chandler, owner and editor of The Bulletin.
Bob and Marje married October 10, 1988. Marje moved to Bend, and embraced the community that embraced her. They enjoyed wonderful times with families, friends and community at their home on Mirror Pond, and traveled the world for adventure and newspaper business. Sadly, Bob Chandler died on July 12, 1996. Marje continued supporting community organizations including the High Desert Museum, Oregon Community Foundation, Planned Parenthood Bend Health Center and Basic Rights Oregon and participated in Trinity Episcopal Church, PEO and Bend Study Club. Marjorie celebrated her 92nd birthday on Monday, July 6, 2020, at a sing-along in her honor. Three days later Marje fell and fractured her hip and spent her final days in the compassionate care of family and staff at Partners In Care Hospice House until her peaceful death early Monday, July 13, 2020. Marje leaves behind her dear sister, Ella Lee Ross; children, Susan Cooper, Sally Sederstrom (Forrest B.
Rodgers), Robert A. (Karen) Sederstrom, Jr., and Kirt (Jennifer) Sederstrom; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Other survivors include Marje’s Chandler stepchildren and their families.
A gathering to honor Marjorie will be held later, as she loved a party. Family suggests remembrances to Planned Parenthood Bend Health Center or the Oregon Community Foundation. An extended version of this tribute can be found at www.bendfuneralhomes.com.