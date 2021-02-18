Marion LePage McMillin
September 28, 1929 - February 6, 2021
Marion Josephine LePage McMillin died on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Central Oregon Adult Foster Care in Redmond, OR from complications of multiple sclerosis and dementia. She was 91 years old. Marion was born in Saint Croix Falls, WI on September 28, 1929 to Joseph LePage and Emma Marie Lindall LePage.
Marion was educated in St Croix Falls graduating from its high school in May 1947. She worked locally for what would today be a title company. Marion intended to go to college; however, her father passed away and without his financial backing she was not able to attend. Marion and her sister moved to the Sacramento, CA area. She was employed by General Motors Acceptance Corporation as an accountant from 1951 to retirement in 1986. When she retired she was the Assistant Accounting Manager.
On December 31, 1953 Miss Marion LePage married Richard E Bowser in Oakland, CA in the presence of James & Grace Newsum, Marion’s sister. Dick & Marion lived in Rancho Cordova, CA before she was widowed.
Robert Dale McMillin began work at GMAC on January 1, 1966. Marion and Bob became friends and he was introduced to Marion’s family Christmas 1974. They married in Sacramento, CA on February 14, 1986 after they both retired. At that time employees could not marry if they were working in the same department of General Motors Financial.
After retiring, Bob and Marion moved to Placerville, to start a Fuji apple orchard for friends of theirs. They ran the apple hill-farm called Goldbud Farms for over 10 years until it was sold. The farm supplied produce to Ronald and Nancy Reagan when Ron was Governor of California and 40th US President.
Marion was funny with a dry sense of humor. She was quick witted and always had a comment with a sly smile to follow. She was a “cheese-head” because she loved the Green Bay Packers football team. She was also a Rush Limbaugh fan. Marion loved oatmeal cookies and blueberry pies. She was an excellent swimmer from growing up along the St Croix River. Marion was an avid reader always wanting the newspaper upon waking, and she was a whiz at Sudoku. She loved traveling, good food and great wine. Bob and Marion enjoyed traveling to see her family as well as touring in Alaska, Venezuela, Tahiti, New Zealand, Singapore and Canada.
Although Marion had no children of her own, Bob and Marion were pseudo grandparents to Rachel and Shawn Radekin of Placerville, CA. They attended Rachel’s graduation, wedding and many birthdays.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband Bob; siblings, Ariel Setter of Deer Park, WI, Mildred Johnson of Hudson, WI, and Donald LePage of Valencia, CA. Marion leaves behind her sister, Grace Newsum of Thomasville, GA; nieces, Melanie Yager of Menomonie, WI, Valerie Peterson of Centuria, WI, Tina LePage of Tucson, AZ, Sherie Ambrose of Thomasville, GA; and nephews, Joel Johnson of Waverly, IA, Gary Newsum of Atlanta, GA, William Anthony (Sam) Newsum of Huntsville, AL, Mark Dunham of Bay City, OR and Les Dunham of Dupont, WA.