Marion “Jim” James Whitney of Sisters, OR
Sep 27, 1937 - Dec 10, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: Saturday March 20, 2021 9:00 am at The Village Green Park located two blocks south of downtown between Elm & Fir streets we will salute the flag and then follow the Honor Guard Motorcade accompany Jim’s James Whitney ashes in a procession through town following past key points then ending at the Sisters Eagle Airport where a short ceremony will be held under the flagpole. Jim’s wishes were to have his ashes spread over the North Sister his flight to freedom will begin at the close of ceremony.