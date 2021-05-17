Marilyn “Lynn” Robinson Lee
September 12, 1931 - March 17, 2021
Marilyn “Lynn” Robinson Lee was born on September 12, 1931 in Maywood, California. In 1950 she married Richard “Dick” Jay Lee, Jr., who always said she was the prettiest girl in school. She gave birth to her first child, a son, Richard Jay Lee, III in 1951. She had two daughters, Nancy Lynn Lee and Karen Joan Lee in 1952 and 1954.
Her husband’s career in the United States Marine Corps gave her ample opportunity to perfect her homemaking skills as she moved the family twenty times during his active-duty career! Always very involved in her craft s and hobbies, Lynn spent much of her spare time doing silk screen printing projects, decoupage, quilting, and studying genealogy. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family. She created many elegant ball gowns to wear to the USMC Birthday Ball every year. Loving to entertain and an excellent cook, Lynn hosted annual Christmas and holiday gatherings and occasional cocktail parties for her friends and family. She and Dick loved to dance and were very active in “Los Fiestadores” dance club and often helped plan and promote their events. For many years she was recruited as a reunion organizer for her Bell High School Class of 48.
Lynn’s very strong interest in genealogy led her to trace her ancestors back to several Patriots who fought in the Revolutionary War. As a result, she was welcomed into the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also quite active in her PEO sisterhood and book clubs over the years. Instilled with the love of travel and learning about other cultures, Lynn and Dick traveled extensively often going off the beaten path.
Lynn passed away 11 days after her husband on March 17, 2021. She leaves behind her three children, Richard Jay Lee, III, Nancy Lee Clancy, Karen Lee Kent, three grandchildren and two great grandsons.