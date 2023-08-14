Marilyn Lovett Handy & William U. Handy, Jr.
Marilyn October 10, 1926 - November 24, 2022
William October 20, 1924 - September 18, 2022
Marilyn and Bill Handy would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on August 6, 2023.
Bill died on September 18, 2022 and his beloved wife Marilyn, died shortly after on November 24, 2022 at home in Bend, Oregon. Beloved by family and friends, they both lived long, healthy lives, filled with family, friends and service to others. Daughters, Susan Handy and Carrie (Grant) Peterson, agreed that it was fitting to write one obituary to celebrate them together, as their lives were so closely intertwined since meeting on a blind date at UCLA in 1946. In addition to their daughters, they leave behind: grandchildren, Jake (Tracie) Peterson and Whitney (Matthew) Antis; great grandchildren, Ellie Peterson, Owen Peterson, Judah Antis, Lucy Peterson, Aiden Antis, and Ava Peterson.
Bill and Marilyn were born in Los Angeles, California. Bill on October 20, 1924, to William Upshur Handy, Sr. and Mae Boersma Handy. Marilyn on October 14,1926, to Archa Elmore Lovett and Marian Dale Lovett. They fondly remembered summer days as children, Bill, with cousins riding horses and doing chores on family farms and ranches. Marilyn remembered trips to Kentucky where she would visit her beloved Granddaddy's Pharmacy and would sit at the elegant marble soda fountain enjoying rootbeer floats. When they entered high school, each began a long tradition of leadership. Marilyn was Girls' League President at Los Angeles High School. Bill was student body president of Fairfax High School and remembered announcing to the student body the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
Bill entered UCLA but was called to active duty in February 1943. He served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot-instructor and as a pilot in "Operation FIREFLY", a secret operation to protect the west coasts of California and Oregon from Japanese balloon firebombs. During this mission he flew "The Triple Nickles" battalion of Black paratroopers to 'smoke jump' into dense forests to fight the forest fires.
Marilyn entered UCLA in 1945 and Bill returned to civilian life at UCLA in 1946. Bill joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Marilyn joined Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Each served as president of their fraternity and continued to be involved throughout their lives. Marilyn graduated with a BA degree in Elementary Education and began teaching. Bill graduated with a BA in Business Administration and began working for U.S. Steel Co.
That blind date in 1946 led to marriage on August 6, 1949! Daughter Carrie was born in 1952, and Susan was born in 1955. Marilyn put a pause on teaching when the girls were born, but returned to teaching in 1964. Bill left U.S. Steel Corp. around this time and became a partner in Charter Insurance Agency and served on the Board of the Los Angeles Independent Insurance Agents Association and served as President of that organization.
Marilyn joined the Los Angeles Junior League and San Fernando Valley Volunteer League working with underprivileged children throughout the city. She was also a docent at the LA County Art Museum, focused on introducing elementary schoolchildren to the rich and varied world of art. Both Marilyn and Bill remained actively involved in the UCLA alumni association. Marilyn joined both Gold Shield and Las Donas, organizations that support UCLA scholarships. Bill served as VP of Student Relations then VP of Governmental Relations for the school's alumni association.
In 1990 they built a home at Black Butte Ranch(BBR), near Sisters, Oregon. Their leadership and community involvement continued with Marilyn becoming president of the Women's Association and chairing the publication of "The Black Butte Ranch Cookbook", raising funds for Habitat for Humanity. Always an accomplished tailor, Marilyn joined the quilting community in Sister's, creating beautiful handmade quilts for every child, grandchild and great-grandchild. Bill was also very involved at Black Butte Ranch, serving on the BBR Service Police Board as member and chairman. He received the first BBR Distinguished Service Award for his volunteer service. In 2007, they sold their home and moved to Touchmark, a retirement community, on the Deschutes river in Bend. They lived there until their deaths in 2022. As you would expect, they were as involved at Touchmark as they had been in each community they had lived in. Marilyn and Bill loved people, good food and family.
We offer a toast to a remarkable couple and their lives well lived!
At their request there was no service. They are greatly missed by their family, friends, and community.