Marilyn J. Murphy
June 19, 2021
Marilyn J. Murphy passed away on Saturday, 06/19/2021 at age 84 at Markham House in Portland, Oregon, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. She was born and raised in The Dalles and was the oldest of six children of Gertrude and John Macnab. Her family was strongly Catholic, and she remained in the Church her entire life. In 1954, she graduated from Saint Mary’s Academy in The Dalles and then Gonzaga University in 1958. While at Gonzaga, she met the love of her life, Gene Murphy. After a six-month courtship they married in November 1958 at Old St. Peter’s Catholic Church in The Dalles. In addition to working hard raising her children, she had a long career in insurance beginning with Liberty Mutual in Eugene in 1969. In 1982 she started the Alaska National Insurance Company claims department where she eventually became a Senior Vice President, finally retiring in 1999. They retired to Sunriver, where she lived until 2019. She was an avid golfer and loved to entertain.
She was predeceased by her father in 1957, brother Jim in 1958, Mom in 1993, and husband in 2013.
Marilyn will be remembered for being a great Mom, Grandmother, sister, and friend. Her life is best described by the Frank Sinatra song “I did it my way.”
She is survived by son Dan & Andrea (Lake Oswego), daughter Molly & Darrell Friess (Anchorage, AK), granddaughters Emily Murphy (Portland) and Claire Murphy (New Zealand), sister Ann & Pat Hagel (Eugene), brother Steve & Patsy Macnab (Bend), brother Doug Macnab (The Dalles), sister Laurie & Vern Hammill (Grants Pass), and many nieces, nephews, and friends. For information on services, please contact Molly Friess, (907) 227-4066 / molly@gci.net
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.