Marilyn Ann Watkins of West Linn, OR
May 6, 1936 - Mar. 30, 2020
Arrangements:Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Services: A private family graveside will be held at Gilliland Cemetery in Sweet Home.
