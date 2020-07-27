Marie D. Evans Harpole
1924 - 2020
Marie D. Evans Harpole died June 13, 2020, in Seaside, Oregon. She had fully lived each and every minute of her 96 and ½ year life – filling each day with an incredible love of family, a staunch Catholic faith, and an unstoppable spirit.
Born in 1924 in Missoula, Montana, mom was an only child to Cap and Fifi Evans. Cap was raised on a rustic Montana cattle ranch and was a stoic, by the rules, career Forest Service Ranger with a well-hidden, but deeply caring and empathetic heart. Fifi was a fun-loving, first generation daughter of German immigrants. The small family moved often following Cap’s Forest Service career. Mom was 100% her father’s personality.
She grew up in the towns and woods of Montana, attending small country grade schools and eventually graduating from the University of Montana as a microbiologist. While at U of M, Marie was a well respected member of the sharpshooting team – a skill she would later put to good use dispatching lawn moles with a shotgun. She met Jordan (John) Harpole, a WWII sailor, at University of Montana in 1948. After a 4-month whirlwind romance, they married and remained together for the next 58 years. After their wedding, John and Marie spent their honeymoon summer in a primitive, one room cabin deep in the Montana wilderness working his dad’s gold mine. During that time, she became pregnant with Vern, the first of their four children. She went on to have three more kids during the 35 years that they lived in Bend, Oregon, taking care of her high maintenance husband and her children with never a complaint, lots of love and energy, and occasional - but not wasted - emotion. Her family had the best nurturing, compassionate, fun, but disciplined, lives imaginable.
In addition to the love and energy she bestowed on her family, Marie was devoted to her friends – a voracious writer, she never forgot or missed a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion. Friends and family alike were blessed with a card, a letter, or note of concern. For nearly sixty years, Marie was a devoted and active member of the women’s benevolent organization, P.E.O.
Although she loved many things – including all forms of chocolate, pretty much any pickle, all-beef hot dogs, and frosty root beer floats – Marie kept a short list of things she absolutely detested. This list consisted of cell phones, computers, kale, and exercise! Each of her children has an anecdote on how spoiled we were.
Vern (wife, Karen and son, Jordan) “Mom signed me up for Science, not mystery or adventure book of the month club when I was in third grade cause I was going to be a Doctor. Kids would tease me all the time about how no other mother would peel and section their oranges in their lunch.”
Ann (husband, Don and son, Adrian) “I grew up never knowing about laundry or even knowing how to run the washing machine. Clothes were always clean and ironed and put away. She loved being our Mom.”
Mark (wife, Anne, daughter, Jamie (granddaughter, Linda) and son, Luke) “When my son Luke was killed in the car crash and Mom found out I was told her first words were “Oh poor Mark”. Profound. When we were kids, she would take us to Mt. Bachelor in the camper, sit all day while we skied to ensure we had a hot lunch.”
Mary (husband, Mike and son, Sean) ”As the youngest child I’m told that I was spoiled the most....but that’s not my fault! Mom signed me up for ballet at the age of 5. Somehow she knew that I loved the arts and dance at that young age. At age 62 I am still dancing. Thanks mom! And I never knew that grapefruit didn’t come already perfectly sectioned.”
Pretty perfect life for 94 years, and no compromise for all 96 1/2.
Love ya and like ya Mom.
Her family wishes to thank the Lower Columbia Hospice caregivers for their kind, compassionate care of Marie in her final months, and also Neawanna By the Sea for their excellent care of her.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory church in Seaside, Oregon. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Lower Columbia Hospice or P.E.O. Chapter FE, Astoria, Oregon.