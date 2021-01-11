Maria was born in Bend, Oregon on April 29, 1928 to Henry J. and Hubertine E. Stenkamp. She grew up on Stenkamp Road and attended Rock School and Bend High School.
Maria married Wallace Crawford in 1946 and divorced in 1978. Maria and Wallace operated a dairy farm east of Bend for many years. Maria was the chief milker of the herd of cows and she always said it was a good life but a lot of work. Maria always grew a large garden and shared the bounty of fruits and vegetables to all the neighbors. She was kind and a friend to all that knew her.
In 1986 Maria married Milford Vosburg and they resided in Prineville, Oregon. Maria continued to reside in Prineville until l 2016 at which time she moved to Milwaukie to be in the care of her daughter, Sandra.
Maria is survived by her children, Dale Crawford (Liz) and Sandra Crawford Senger. Grandchildren, Jason Smith, (Melody), Jennifer Smith, Ellen Crawford and Courtney Crawford.
Maria was preceded in death by her son, George W. Crawford (Vicky), her parents, brothers, Henry and Hubert and sister, Hubertine Stenkamp.
A special thank you to Maria’s caregivers, Kristal Bird, Melody Souther and Dona Reid. And, thank you to Bristol Hospice, especially Tanéy and Abner.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.