Employment- After raising two children, Margaret began her career in 1985 in the travel industry, working for KOP Travel in Vancouver. In 1995, she co-founded Columbia Travel Agency, also in Vancouver. Their company flourished as they emphasized personnel service, earning the loyal following of major corporate clients as well as personal groups. Her crowning achievement was to plan and orchestrate a major tour to St Petersburg/Moscow, Russia in 1997 for over 120 Vancouverites to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the 1st Russian flight over the North Pole in 1922. Her group was treated by the Russian hierarchy as VIP’s and the site touring was extensive. After the travel industry converted over to the Internet in the early 2000’s, Margaret worked for Chico’s in NW Portland until 2006. Her savvy people skills increased sales greatly as she was there to help people, not just sell product. She then retired to Redmond. Margaret had a radiant smile and was full of life. She made you feel like you were the most important person in the room, especially to those that were having personal problems. She was our in-house life counselor. Margaret especially loved all animals, large or small. When out walking, she would stop to talk to anyone with a pet. Unfortunately, her exercise routines suffered since she didn’t get very far. She had asked that any remembrances in her honor be donated to a humane society or pet association of your choice.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary W. O’Connell, (Redmond); her son and daughter in law, Gary R. and Laura O’Connell (Bend), her daughter and son in law, Andrea and Matthew Marquez (Seattle). She enhanced the lives of eight grandchildren -Jack, Ryan, Claire, Charlie, Gus and Clyde in Bend - and Rachel and Ella in Seattle. Additional survivors include her sisters Cynthia Landrey (Beaverton), Christine Baumann (Gresham) and Mary Ann Roberts (Bend). She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Adeline McManus and her brother Gary Lind. A memorial service was held for Margaret at St Thomas Catholic Church on December 14, 2020 (the same date as her mother’s death) in Redmond Oregon.