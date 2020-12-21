Margaret Allison O’Connell (aka Meg, Jackie, Jackson)
April 2, 1950 - December 7, 2020 (age 70)
Birthplace - Portland, Oregon
Education- David Douglas High School, 1968; SST Travel School; MBA in Life Skills/ Marriage
Residency - married Gary W. O’Connell on May 26,1973 in Portland.
They raised their family primarily in Vancouver, WA. In 2006, they purchased a secondary home in Eagle Crest/ Redmond, OR. where they shared many splendid times near their grandchildren.
Employment- After raising two children, Margaret began her career in 1985 in the travel industry, working for KOP Travel in Vancouver. In 1995, she co founded Columbia Travel Agency, also in Vancouver. Their company flourished as they emphasized personnel service, earning the loyal following of major corporate clients as well as personal groups. Her crowning achievement was to plan and orchestrate a major tour to St Petersburg/ Moscow ,Russia in 1997 for over 120 Vancouverites to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the 1st Russian flight over the North Pole in 1922. Her group was treated by the Russian hierarchy as VIP’s and the site touring was extensive. As the travel industry declined in the early 2000’s , due to the internet, Margaret worked for Chico’s in NW Portland until 2006. Her savvy sales skills helped her to persuade many customers to purchase more than they anticipated.
Margaret had a radiant smile and outgoing personality. She was full of life and made you feel like you were the most important person in the room, especially to those that were having problems. She had extraordinary people skills and often gave helpful advice to family and friends. She was our in-house life counselor.
Margaret especially loved all animals, large or small. When out walking, she would stop to talk to anyone with a pet. Naturally her exercise routines suffered greatly since she didn’t get very far. She has asked that any remembrances in her honor be given to a humane society or pet association of your choice.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary W.O’Connell , (Redmond); her son and daughter in law, Gary R.and Laura O’Connell(Bend), her daughter and son in law, Andrea and Mathew Marquez(Seattle). She enhanced the lives of eight grandchildren -Jack, Ryan, Claire, Charlie, Gus and Clyde in Bend - and Rachel and Ella in Seattle. Additional survivors include siblings Cynthia Landrey (Beaverton), Christine Bauman (Gresham) and Mary Ann Roberts (Bend). She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Adeline McManus and her brother Gary Lind.
A memorial service was held for Margaret at St Thomas Catholic Church on December 14, 2020 (the same date as her mother) in Redmond Oregon.
Corrected Obituary. First published Dec. 16, 2020.