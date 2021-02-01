Margaret Mary Hollinger
September 24, 1927 - January 5, 2021
Margaret Mary Hollinger passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. She was truly a special woman to so many in her community and a mother. Her love and kindness was always a beacon of inspiration for her family.
Margaret Mary Weinheimer was born in Fredricksburg, Texas on September 24, 1927. She had a happy childhood surrounded by many cousins and her three siblings, Louis, Dorthea, and John (“Zeo”). She had fond memories of climbing trees in her family’s peach orchard and working behind the candy counter at Dooley’s Five & Dime. She moved to California as a young adult and there she met her husband, Bill Hollinger, whom she married in 1956.
Bill and Margaret sett led in San Diego with their four children: Kuipo, Bill Jr., Shawn, and Kevin. In 1976 the family moved to Bend, Oregon where Margaret lived until 2016. In Bend, Margaret developed a love for the outdoors, and enjoyed skiing, hiking, and camping. She was part of the St. Francis hiking group for many years, enjoying the close friendships and the beauty of Central Oregon. Margaret was an accomplished soprano and sang in the choir at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bend for many years.
Margaret is survived by her son Shawn Hollinger and his partner Mary Rayoum, and her son Kevin Hollinger, his wife Meg and their three children: Haven, Ruby, & Zeo Hollinger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.