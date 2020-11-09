Margaret (Maggie) Byer
Former Bend resident Margaret (Maggie) Byer, died Oct. 30, 2020 at her home in Tigard, Oregon.
Margaret was born July 29, 1941 in Sacramento, CA to John and Molly Corcoran.
She is survived by the families of her 3 daughters, Erin Hiner, Anne Marquart and Beth Crabill; as well as her brothers, Laurence and Thomas Corcoran; and sisters, Nancy Coughlin and Kathryn Daum.
Margaret worked 20 plus years at AT&T, she enjoyed traveling, camping and spending ti me with family in additi on to being an acti ve parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi.
She now rests in the arms of God and is reunited in heaven with her husband, John Richard (Dick) Byer; her son, Martin Byer; and the rest of her family.
At this time no services are planned.