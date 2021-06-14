Margaret “Holle” Young
April 22, 2021
Margaret “Holle” Young passed away on 4/22/21 at the age of 73, after leading a full and rewarding life that was defined by her generosity in actions as well as in spirit. She will continue to be loved by her two children, Jessica and Chris, sisters Allyson and Valerie, as well as extensive family and friends.
Holle dedicated her life to the advancement of science, women’s rights, reading, and the continued advancement and spread of knowledge. In that spirit, she acted on those foundational principals through her career as a public-school teacher in South Central Los Angeles for over 25 years, teaching Science to 7th, 8th, and 9th graders. Beyond being an educator, she also volunteered to oversee a drug, alcohol, and abuse program, for children in need of support as an additional way to give back to her community and have a positive effect on the lives of her students.
Having been born in the small mining camp of Palmer, Alaska and growing up in mining towns throughout the Western US, Holle gained the spirit of adventure as well as well as the strength to stand on her own principles. She had the spirit of a true wanderlust as she traveled Europe after high school and which laid the bedrock for her beliefs that only through knowledge of other people and cultures, could one truly be able to understand and help those around her.
She obtained a masters degree and two bachelor’s degrees before starting her career as a mother, teacher, and mentor, which she used to positively affect everyone she came in contact with.
Holle retired to Bend Oregon in 2011 where she continued her devotion to service through her volunteering with the Deschutes Historical Museum as well as continued philanthropy for both local and international causes.