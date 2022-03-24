Margaret was born to Ervin and Thelma Crippen in Des Moines, Iowa. She was one of three girls. She attended Urbandale High School where she was an enthusiastic cheerleader and her senior year she was crowned Homecoming Queen. After high school she attended Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.
She was a loving and devoted wife, survived by her husband of 65 years, her high school sweetheart, Retired Colonel Ray A. Pilcher.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother always showing her unwavering strength and tenacity. She is remembered for her beauty, charm, humor, and quick wit. She was gifted in tole painting, decorating, and cooking, but her most gifted art was in quilting. She left us all with many treasured beautiful quilts that she lovingly labored over, making sure all colors and patterns were beautifully coordinated and that all points matched up perfectly.
Margaret is preceded in death by her younger sister, Faith Schulz, who passed from Alzheimer's and she is survived by her older sister, Joanne Spence.
Margaret is also survived by their three children: Scott Pilcher (wife Sue), Jana Lou Pilcher-Weyant, and Chris Pilcher (wife Tera); grandchildren Davis Weyant (wife Rachel), Brice Weyant (wife Kelly), Kevin Pilcher (wife Dina), Aaron Pilcher (girlfriend Shay), Austin Pilcher, Ashley Myers (husband Noah), Courtney Bromley, Travis Fain, Brenna Fain, and Rhylen Fain; great-grandchildren Monroe, Bowen, Sawyer, Mateo, Audy, and Dino.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2022, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm:
Happy Valley Park Gazebo
13770 SE Ridgecrest Road
Happy Valley, OR 97086
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the Alzheimer's Association under Margaret's name.