Margaret Bancroft Vaughn
May 1, 1935 - May 5, 2021
Margaret Bancroft Vaughn (aka Mimi & Gram), age 86, passed away peacefully in Bend, OR on Wednesday May 5, 2021. She was born May 1, 1935 in Santa Monica, CA to John and Helen (Armstrong) Vaughn. Margaret grew up in Santa Monica, CA and moved to New England and then later to Oregon. She was a Registered Nurse and Clinical Nurse Administrator who earned her Associate in Science degree from Newton Junior College and her BS and MA from Lesley College. After retirement Margaret worked as a gardener at a remote Wyoming guest ranch, which was one of her life’s most dynamic adventures where she got to ride horses in the mountains daily.
Margaret enjoyed spending time with family and working on her many hobbies including gardening, classical music, knitting, beading, fostering kittens, and reading. She could salvage any plant back from the brink and took great pleasure in designing and creating things of beauty from succulent gardens to Irish Knit sweaters to complex hat bands. She loved her family, fixing things, giving gifts, a delicious hamburger, laughter, OPB, discussing issues, eating breakfast out, and pets of all kinds.
Margaret will be remembered for her keen mind and loving heart; she had an infinite curiosity and well of gratitude. She is survived by her three children Jamie McGlame of Ayer, MA, Moe Carrick (husband Jim Morris) of Bend, OR, and Dan Luechauer (wife Linda Letourneau) of Marstons Mills, MA and grandchildren Colin and Riley McGlame, Ian, Cameron, and Elowin Carrick, and Lily and Rose Luechauer, her brother John Vaughn (wife Connie), nieces and nephews John Goddard, Leslie Wilson, Scott and Chris Vaughn, and Ann Armstrong, and many other loving relatives and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved sister Mary Armstrong, Dan Luechauer, grandson Charlie McGlame, and nephews Chris and Matt Goddard.
Margaret lived a full and active life, with strength, independence and resilience as long as she possibly could. Her people will miss her every day and celebrate her life always. Donations can be made in her name to Partners in Care (https://www.partnersbend.org/donate-to-bend-hospice/), for whom the family is so grateful for their support as she “graduated.” A celebration of her life will take place July 25, 2021 at Hollinshead Barn in Bend, Oregon at 9 am followed by a celebratory brunch.