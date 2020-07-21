Malvern F. Hawley
December 28, 1940 - July 7, 2020
Malvern F. Hawley, age 79, of Bend, OR, passed away on July 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, which slowed him down only slightly as he continued to live life to the fullest right to the very end. Mal was born on December 28, 1940, to Searle E. Hawley and Maud Bernice Hawley in Columbus, Nebraska.
Mal moved with his family to Tacoma, WA, as a young boy and graduated from Stadium High School in 1958. He later attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, graduating in 1963 with a degree in history and then marrying his favorite girlfriend, Nancy Gray, in 1964. Mal enjoyed a long career as a banker, beginning with Seattle First National Bank in Seattle, WA right out of college and then with several other banks as the sector was transformed by the age of rampant mergers and acquisitions. In 1975, Mal and his family moved to Issaquah, WA, where he and Nancy spent nearly 20 years raising their two sons, Thomas and Charles. He moved to Portland, OR in 1994, where he finished his career with US Bank, retiring to Twickenham, OR, in 2000. Mal and Nancy moved to Bend in 2017.
Beyond being a lifelong historian, student, outdoorsman, musician, tractor driver, and friend, Mal was the kind of guy about whom everyone has a story, and each of those stories tends to be more outrageous than the last. Yet, in addition to making people laugh, he was deeply devoted to his friends and family, sharing his generosity and his outgoing and disarming personality far and wide. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mal is survived by his wife, Nancy (neé Gray), his brother, Searle Edward Hawley, Jr., sons, Thomas and Charles Hawley, grandchildren, Avery Hawley Lam Zecha (13), Felix Benjamin Hawley (11), and Leo Oliver Hawley (6), nieces, Alison Hawley and Elizabeth Morgan (neé Hawley), nephew, Michael Gray and niece, Sally Karr (neé Gray), and innumerable friends and acquaintances.
Given the COVID-19 circumstances, an in-person memorial is not planned at this time. Friends and well-wishers are encouraged to visit https://www.forevermissed.com/ malvern-f-hawley to post or view tributes, stories, photos, and other remembrances of Mal.