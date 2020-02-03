M. Anne (Armstrong) Hathaway was born on June 30, 1827, and passed away of natural causes at the age of 92, on January 23, 2020.
She was the only child of Marion (Bailor)-Armstrong and John Quincy Armstrong, who preceded her in death.
She was married to Ronald E. Hathaway for 67 years before his passing on July 11, 2014. Ron and Anne were very proud of their 5 children: Katherine Hathaway, Bob Hathaway, Tom Hathaway, Jim Hathaway, and Nancy (Hathaway) Henkemeyer. She loved to say “I was an only child, but look at all the great kids we have given to this world”. She was the grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed quilting with the Pioneering women of Ma Bell, providing quilts for the needy.
She took great pleasure in bringing to life the stories of our family history. She was a kind and thoughtful woman that provided love and generosity wherever she went. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.
