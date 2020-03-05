Sept. 29, 1934 - Feb. 29, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: A Memorial Service with full military honors, will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Powell Butte Christian Church 13720 SW Highway 126, Powell Butte, OR.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions may be made in Lynn’s name to Central Oregon Veteran’s Outreach, 61510 S Hwy 97, Ste 100, Bend, OR 97702, or to the Dementia Society at www.dementiasociety.org/donate