Lynette G. Meier of Bend, OR

March 31, 1942 - August 28, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services: A memorial for Lynette will be held Sat., Sept. 18, 2021 at 3:30pm in Trinity Lutheran Church, Bend

Contributions may be made to:

Trinity Lutheran Church & School 2550 NE Butler Market Rd, Bend, OR 97701 or Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701