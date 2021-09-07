Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Lynette G. Meier of Bend, OR
March 31, 1942 - August 28, 2021
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A memorial for Lynette will be held Sat., Sept. 18, 2021 at 3:30pm in Trinity Lutheran Church, Bend
Contributions may be made to:
Trinity Lutheran Church & School 2550 NE Butler Market Rd, Bend, OR 97701 or Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Success! Please click the 'Allow' button in the 'Show Notifcations' alert in your browser if one is available. Thank you for signing up!
Please enable notifications in your browser and reload the page.
You are already subscribed to this topic.