Lyle David Zurflu
Lyle David Zurflu (aka Pops, Popsy, and most affectionately Gampa) passed away at home surrounded by family on February 20, 2020. Over the past 3 years, he fought a brutal battle with lung cancer that eventually spread to his brain.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmore Zurflueh, and survived by his mother, Edna Zurflueh (age 107), sister, Treva Jones, wife of 45 years, Nancy, son, Zach, daughter, Erin, granddaughters, Zuri and Lyla, and many cousins.
Lyle was an avid golfer, runner, fisherman, bird hunter, racquetball player, and snow and water skier. He was also a fantastic cook/bbq master, dancer, card player, karaoke singer, and an overall funny character. He was a member of Juniper Golf Club and the Elks and Moose Lodges. He was a wonderful friend to many and an even better husband, dad, and grandpa.
Lyle was born and raised in The Dalles, Oregon where he attended The Dalles Senior High School graduating in 1970. He then attended Mt. Hood Community College where he met and fell in love with Nancy Zurflu (née Goin) also of The Dalles. They both claim to have found the other one “wrapped around a tree” while on a school ski trip to Mt. Hood. They were married on August 17, 1974 in The Dalles. Lyle went on to attend Western States Chiropractic College graduating in 1976 before settling in Bend to open his own practice at the ripe age of 24. He was one of the first Chiropractors in Central Oregon and was beloved by his patients. He really enjoyed his profession and retired very recently due to ill health. Lyle was an amazing dad who bravely taught his kids to question authority and think for themselves. He passed along his love for the outdoors - fishing, camping, and skiing - and for keeping active and healthy.
He loved entertaining in his beautiful backyard, often having dinner parties to share his favorite recipes and ALWAYS including dessert! He believed strongly in force feeding those he loved and making sure everyone had a drink in their hand. Over the past two years he made it a habit to feed his daughter’s growing family at least two or three times a week; an act of service and love that was so appreciated.
He (and Nancy) faced his cancer diagnosis and treatments with great bravery and strength. They also had the love and support of many amazing friends throughout his treatment and decline. Although these last few years weren’t what he expected, he adjusted his expectations and learned to make the best of a terrible situation. He took every opportunity to spend time with his family and friends and to enjoy the things that he still could. He recently wrote to a friend about feeling “completely surrounded by love” after his last brain surgery and how “at the end of your life all you’re really thinking about is the feeling of love.” He was lucky to be surrounded by the love of many friends and family who came to see him in his final weeks at home on hospice and in his very last breaths at home with his family. He will always be loved and terribly missed. Special thanks to all of his healthcare providers. Many thanks to everyone for the cards, texts, flowers, and meals.
A Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lyle Zurflu to the Shepherd’s House at PO Box 5484, Bend, OR 97708, or Partners In Care Hospice at 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.