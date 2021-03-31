Lyla Ollerenshaw
February 23, 1944 - March 21, 2021
Receiving a hand-crafted photo greeting card from Lyla Ollerenshaw was a reflection of her love of Central Oregon. She died March 21 of congestive heart failure at age 77.
Lyla Jean was the youngest of three daughters born Feb. 23, 1944, to Lyle and Clara (Trachsel) Smith in what is now known as Aloha, Oregon. She graduated from Sunset High School.
She worked many years as a sign painter for PayLess Drug Stores in Salem and on the opening crew of the Redmond store in 1979. She and her husband, Gary, whom she married on Nov. 26, 1979, in Bend, owned and operated Xpress Lubes in Redmond and Bend from 1996 until 2006 when she retired.
Besides crafting greeting cards, Lyla enjoyed sewing and flower gardening. She was a lifetime cat lover and benefactor of rescue cats, owning more than 27 throughout her lifetime.
Lyla is survived by her three sons, Thomas (Karen) of Redmond, Wash., Eric (Ava) of Tualatin, and Lenny Heiple, of Boise; nine grandchildren and a great granddaughter; sisters Sue McClure, of Fossil, and Karen Eschelby, of Vernonia; four nieces and two nephews and three cats.
Her family will hold a private memorial service this summer to distribute her cremains. Memorial contributions are suggested to Brightside Animal Shelter or Cat Rescue Adoption and Foster Team, Bend.