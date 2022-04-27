September 16, 1929 - March 28, 2022

Lucille Lena Walker Lenhardt was born on September 16, 1929, in Hilo, Hawaii. She passed away and went to be with Jesus on March 28, 2022, in Bend, Oregon. Lucille had a diverse childhood and lived in several cities in Central Oregon, including Bend. She was married at age 20 to Charles Alfred Walker and lived in Portland, Oregon. She worked at several stores creating their window displays, and also made costumes for the Rose Festival Parade. She had (3) children, Gary, Sandra, and Lisa. In 1960, she and her family moved to Madras. In 1966 she moved to Bend with her family to open Hatfield's Dept. Store.

She was very involved in music ministry at her church as choir director. She composed music as well. She also enjoyed sketching old buildings with chalk and creating oil paintings.

When she was older, she was divorced and later re-married Charles Lenhardt. They had their own sign painting business for several years and moved to Prairie City. They lived there for 25 years or so and her husband passed away. Lucille then moved to Bend to be near Sandra and Gary. She lived at The Arbor at Bend until she passed away.

Lucille is survived by her son Gary (wife Janet) Walker, grandson David (wife Jennifer) and three children, daughter Sandra Ringer, granddaughter Melissa and three children, granddaughter Tonya

(husband Shawn) and one child, daughter Lisa Gering (husband Paul), stepson Jeff (wife Cheri), one adult child, and stepdaughter Valerie and husband.