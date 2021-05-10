Lucia “Lucy” Brinegar
April 13, 2021
Lucia “Lucy” Brinegar died peacefully in her sleep in Bend, OR on April 13, 2021. Lucy died in her home with her husband James of nearly 50 years, her loving younger sister Sandra, her children, and grandchildren. Lucy’s children are Brenda, Diana, James, and Chris. Her Grandchildren are Janis, Aaron, Jacob, Lauren, Nicholas, Chloe, Tiana, and Joey. She is also survived by her three sisters Josefina, Sandra, Rosalinda, and her mother Lucia. Lucy’s humor and perseverance were seen throughout her transitional journey. Lucy’s career for over 40 years was as a certified nursing aide. She was well known for her loving, compassionate, and giving nature as a care giver. Lucy was also very active in teaching and helping students throughout the years as well. Lucy’s love of nature was evident in her care of the birds, deer, rabbits, and her garden. Lucy will be laid to rest in the Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon, where she will remain until she is reunited with her husband Jim and they can again, enjoy classic rock music together.