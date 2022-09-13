July 16, 1931 - August 28, 2022

Alan Harel Allison, 91 of Roseville, California, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at home under hospice care. He was born July 16, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Floyd Alfred and Gertrude Rebecca (Schmidt) Allison. He was the oldest of three children with siblings Gay Leona Allison and Delbert Ray Allison. The family resided in East Peoria, Illinois, where he attended school. A 1949 graduate of East Peoria Community Senior High School, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 1953, and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant upon completion of the ROTC program.