Alan Harel Allison, 91 of Roseville, California, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at home under hospice care. He was born July 16, 1931 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Floyd Alfred and Gertrude Rebecca (Schmidt) Allison. He was the oldest of three children with siblings Gay Leona Allison and Delbert Ray Allison. The family resided in East Peoria, Illinois, where he attended school. A 1949 graduate of East Peoria Community Senior High School, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Univ. of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in 1953, and was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant upon completion of the ROTC program.
Al's military career was exemplary, with overseas assignments in Iceland, Thailand, and Hawaii. Al was a Thud Driver, having flown the F-105 Thunderchief in Vietnam. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War and three-time recipient of the Air Medal for acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while in flight in combat. While stationed at Hamilton AFB in California, he enrolled in Golden Gate University, obtaining a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He was the first recipient of the Dean Edward J. Kelly Award for the outstanding M.B.A. graduate. He retired from PACAF headquarters in Hawaii after 20 yrs. of service.
He then pursued a new career in finance with Bank of America at World Headquarters in San Francisco, California. After 21 years of service, he retired in 1995 as a V.P. of the Private Banking Division.
He married Gwendolyn Ruth Ratliff of Farmer City, Illinois on June 13, 1953. They were married for 30 years and had two sons, Steven Lee Allison and Jack Alan Allison. In 1984, he married Theodora Ann (Grindle) Layne and welcomed step-sons James Gregory Layne and Richard Matthew Layne into the family. Al & Teddie were married over 38 years.
Al is survived by his wife Teddie, sons, sister Gay Leona (Allison) Griffin, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Lissa Allison, Mac Layne, Will Layne, David Nelson and Nathan Nelson.
He remained active in retirement as a member or volunteer for many organizations: Walnut Creek Men's Golf Group, Diablo Country Club, Bend Golf & Country Club, DAV Vets van driver, Quiet Birdmen - Redmond/Bend and Nevada City Hangars, Central Oregon Fly Fishers, Over the Hill Ski Gang, Central Oregon Military Officers Assoc., Bend Presbyterian Church, Docent at the Aerospace Museum of California, River Rats, Sirs #98, Daedalians, Celtic Cross Church and The Club Vets in Roseville, California.
In 2012, Al and Teddie returned to California after their 18 year vacation to be nearer family. A loving and giving husband, father and grandfather. Loved by many. Generous in friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Sutter Medical Center Foundation or Sutter Care at Home, Roseville California, Disabled American Veterans, or Celtic Cross Church in Citrus Heights, California.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2pm at Celtic Cross Church. Travis AFB Honor Guard will be presenting colors.