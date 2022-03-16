Loyal Miller, 99 ½ year-old resident of Madras, went to be with the Lord Thursday night, March 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Loyal was born August 1, 1922, in Tyron, Nebraska to Edward (Pop) and Martha Miller, joining a brother and two sisters. Later he was joined by another brother and two sisters. Loyal served in the Army - 124th Cavalry as a rifleman. He was stationed in India and Burma from November 1942 thru November 1945. After being discharged, he moved from Idaho to Madras, where he worked on a farm leveling land and picking rocks.
On April 19, 1947, Loyal married his wife of almost 75 years, June. He was a sharecropper for many years and during that time, Loyal and June had three daughters and a son. They also loved and cared for 75 foster children over a period of 33 years. Loyal worked for Warm Springs mill and retired after 30 years.
Loyal enjoyed carpenter work, wood carving, square dancing and picking nightcrawlers to sell to fishermen. Loyal attended Madras Christian Church where he served as a deacon, elder and trustee. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Loyal is survived by the love of his life, June; daughters Sharon Haag, Linda Mabee (Norm) and Christine Vender (John); son Daniel Miller (Elaine); sisters JoAnn, Lois and Rita; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be held at Madras Christian Church on May 21st at 11AM.