Lovell Douglas Burress
April 18, 1939 - July 29, 2020
Lovell Douglas Burress, age 81, passed away peacefully in his home July 29, 2020. He was born April 18, 1939 in Waynesville, NC (Haywood County) to Ruth Cagle and raised by his grandpa, Frank Burress.
At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army where he served 3 years then shortly after joined the U.S Marine Corps and served 4 years and ﬁnished the rest of his military career.
At the age of 27, he moved over to Yamhill, OR, where he met his wife, Lucinda Burress. In 1971, they moved over to Redmond, OR and he worked at the mill for many years in Redmond, but his favorite thing was working out in the hay ﬁelds of Terrebonne, OR. He attended Redmond Heights Pentecostal Church.
Doug is preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Cagle Sr. and sister, Emma Cagle. He is survived by his younger brother, Johnny Cagle; wife, Lucinda Burress; sons, Gary Burress with the children of Seth Brown, Stephen York, and Hailey Burress; James Burress with daughter, Amber Burress; John Burress Sr. and spouse, Lynn Burress with children of John Burress Jr, Beth Burress, and Ally Burress; and youngest son, Steven Burress and spouse, Atlanta Burress with children of Ian Burress, Heidi Burress, and Erina Burress. Doug had 5 great-grand children; Aveyah Kallon, Amiayah Bonner, Riley Lome-York, Brantley York, and Colton Brown. Doug had various cousins, nieces, and nephews, and of course friends.
He was an avid hunter, ﬁ sherman, enjoyed driving around sight-seeing, visiting, and reminiscing about past experiences. Doug was greatly loved and will deeply be missed.
Graveside funeral service was held August 7, 2020, in Terrebonne.