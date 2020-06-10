Louise L. Brogan of Bend, OR
Aug. 29, 1925 - June 5, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/ deschutesmemorial.
Services: Private interment services were held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt, Bend, OR 97701 or at partnersbend.org