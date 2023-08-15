Life-long Bend resident, Louise Hamby, left the confines of this earth to be with the angles on August 9, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 93 surrounded by her family.
Louise proudly proclaimed that on December 29, 1929 she was born on the kitchen table to German immigrants Herman and Elisabeth Tekampe. She grew up on Colorado Street and at the age of 11 she delivered milk for the Bend Dairy. When she was 15 she moved on to Bake Rite Bakery on Wall Street. Then, at 16, she was hired as a bus girl and waitress at the historic Pilot Butte Inn.
Louise graduated from Bend High in 1947 and married her high school sweetheart, Duane Hamby, in 1950. After the birth of their 2 children, she landed a receptionist position in a local law firm. This was the beginning of an extremely rewarding and impressive career. She subsequently worked for Alva Goodrich for 19 years and for Dick Forcum for 39 years. She retired as a Legal Assistant after 58 years at the age of 84. Many of her closest friendships were forged in the legal community and she cherished those bonds until the end of her life. She was proud to be a member of the Crook, Deschutes & Jefferson Counties Legal Secretaries Assoc. where she served as President and was honored as The Member of the Year in 2001. She was also a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church and Deschutes Pioneers' Assoc.
Survivors include daughter Terry Hamby Lukes, son-in-law Tim Lukes, brother-in-law Drannan Hamby, nephew Mark Hamby (Dixy Campbell), nieces Pamela Leverett, Barbara Leverett Miller (Gerry) & Marcy Towns (John), great niece Harmony Brown (Mark McCulley). Louise was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Elisabeth Tekampe, sister Martha Leverett, husband Duane Hamby and son Gary Hamby.
Louise was dearly loved, she will be forever remembered and forever missed. Her family and many close friends are proud to be a part of her amazing legacy - a long life, well lived in a place she deeply loved.
Future Celebration of Life arrangements will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's honor to Shepherd's House Ministries.