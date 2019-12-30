Lorlei Keep Metke, former Bend resident (1962 - 1981) and Kingston School 3rd grade teacher, died of an infection on August 8 in Vancouver, Washington. She was 96.

She was born in Portland, Oregon to Harry and Irene (Buskirk) Keep. Graduating in Home Economics from Oregon State University, she served as president of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and remained a lifelong Beaver fan.

In 1945 came marriage to Lt. Harry Metke of Bend, career Naval officer and later Superintendent of Public Works for Bend. After retirement, they moved to California, then to Vancouver,Washington, where Harry Metke died in 1994. Also preceding Lorlei Metke in death were her siblings: Maxine McFarland, Virginia Mackin and Jack Keep.

Lorlei Metke was a member of the Methodist Church and P.E.O., and in addition to a full-time teaching schedule, she taught reading to adults with Oregon Literacy Inc., and was a thrift shop volunteer (and busy mitten knitter!) for the Arc of Oregon.

An active member of genealogical societies in Oregon, California, and Washington, Lorlei Metke was an in-depth researcher who helped individuals in search of their ancestors, participated in group projects and regularly contributed articles to family history periodicals.

Survivors include three children: Kathleen Metke Seguin of Comps, France, Brian Metke and Susan Carlton of Camp Sherman and Roseburg, Steve and Carol Metke of Portland, plus 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorlei Metke is interred next to her husband at Riverview Abbey Funeral Home in Portland, Oregon.