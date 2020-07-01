Loretta Rose LaMacchia of Bend, OR
Aug. 7, 1926 - June 23, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the LaMacchia family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: No Formal Services are planned.
ontributions may be made to: Heart ‘n Home Hospice Phone: (541) 508-4036 745 NW Mount Washington Drive Ste 205, Bend, OR 97703 www.gohospice.com Alzheimer’s Association Oregon Chapter Phone: (541) 317-3977 777 NW Wall St #104, Bend, OR 97701 https://www.alz.org/orswwa