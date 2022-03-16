Lola Jenine was born April 1, 1936 in Groton, South Dakota to Richard and Grace (Sanderson) Bahr and died February 14, 2022 in Redmond. Lola was one of four sisters. She moved to North Bend in her youth. Lola married George E. Walker and together they raised a blended family while they owned and operated Bald Knob Land & Timber. The couple also owned the farm on Templeton Arm of Ten Mile Lake on which George was raised. Lola enjoyed horseback riding with Carol McCullough and other family and friends.
Following the death of Mr. Walker in 1999, she married Jerold M. Solomon. The retired couple split time between Redmond and La Quinta, California spending much quality time focusing on their golf game. After Mr. Solomon's passing in 2005, Lola continued to enjoy yoga, innergystics, line dancing and Happy Hour with dear friends in Central Oregon. She loved to attend rodeos and Oregon State games. After losing two husbands, Lola was determined to enjoy life to the fullest. She traveled extensively taking trips throughout North America with family and exploring many international destinations on her own. Leading up to her death Lola, had been composing her SECOND bucket list. Lola was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother during her incredible 85 years of life. Her love of life was evident by the way she lived. She was strong and determined, fiercely independent, loving and caring. Her beautiful smile would light up the room. Family was very important to her. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Lola is survived by sons, R. Curtis Upchurch and Bradley B Swinney Sr. of North Bend; daughter Diana L. Gabbard of Redmond; stepsons Steve D. Walker and Dan G. Walker; sister Beverly Greaves of Tacoma, Washington; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lola was preceded in death by her son Craig F. Upchurch and sisters Phyliss Wilkens and Vella Centers. There will be a private celebration and graveside services in spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions made to the donor's preferred organization.