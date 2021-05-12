Lois Mae Maddox of Terrebonne, OR
May 1, 1928 - April 29, 2021
Arrangements:
Autumn Funerals, Redmond 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services:
No Services will be held at this time.
