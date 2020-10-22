Lita Factor Kilpatrick
1928 - 2020
Lita Factor Kilpatrick who passed away October 10, 2020 in Bend, Oregon, was born on January 10, 1928 in Los Angeles, California. Lita was born into the diametrically opposite life of that of a Black Angus rancher in Central Oregon. Her grandfather, Max Factor, was the world-famous hair and makeup artist who literally changed the way women looked around the world through his work in the Hollywood film industry, while her father, Davis Factor, was the genius business man who took Max’s contributions and spun them into a global industry in 178 countries.
Lita was heir to her father and grandfather’s creative side and lived her life with style and class and that creativity. She was able to translate those traits in many diverse ways, including but not limited to, as an interior decorator, a life-long weaver and artist creating literally thousands of beautiful ink drawings. Beyond that, she is fondly remembered for designing a famous boutique in Beverly Hills called the Living Room wherein one could find the most interesting and unusual hand selected ‘things’ that made her the talk of the town all the way to establishing an unusual and phantasmagorical ice cream parlor and coffee shop in Lake Arrowhead. California.
At a certain point, along with her 2nd husband Ray, Lita gave up the glitz and glamour of her past and ventured into ranching. Starting with a 250-acre spread in Newport, Oregon which then evolved to a 1750-acre ranch in Powell Butte, LARK ranch was born. They decided that Central Oregon was home, and there they raised some of the greatest breeding stock in the world. Their auctions were events peopled with buyers from every corner of the globe.
Lita’s style prevailed and she became famous within her new and ever growing circle of friends for her glorious teas. Her affiliation with Central Oregon Community College (COCC) where she was known as a “fabulous supporter” whose vision and contributions led to the creation of the Culinary Department. Her friendship with chef Julian Darwin, led to his becoming head of the program. Together they tested each other’s creativity developing a series of vinegars, jams and honeys made exclusively with local ingredients under the LARK Gardens brand. To be invited to an event, a party, a feast at Lita’s ranch house was a memorable occasion treasured by all.
Lita loved Central Oregon and Central Oregon loved her back. She is survived by her daughter Suzanne Silverstein Chiaramonte (Andrew) and son, Robert Maurice Silverstein (Susan), 4 grandchildren, Matthew, Leah, Jesse (Merisa), Jaysen (Emily), and 2 great grandchildren, Simone and Ethan.