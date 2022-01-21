Born April 25, 1967, Portland to Kenneth Bowden and Anne Ellis.
Passed into the arms of Jesus December 5, 2021 in Bend.
Lisa had served two seasons with Teen Missions (to England and to India) during high school. She graduated from Mesa High school in Mesa, Arizona in 1984. and from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in English Literature. Lisa put her education to good use as a Children's Book Buyer for Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe, Arizona, as a Copy Editor for Multnomah Press in Sisters and as a free-lance editor for Thomas Nelson Publishing.
Lisa loved books and had a book she wrote published, Devotions from the Mountains.
Lisa often reached out to those who were hurting and was a great listener. She spoke the truth in love. She was active in several ministries and prayer groups.
She was a loving step mom to Brandon Ham and Wesley Ham and his wife Lily and daughter Susan of LaPine.
She is survived by Husband Bill Ham, Siblings Davina (Mike), Chandler, Arizona; Candice (Cade), Gilbert, Arizona; Winston Griffin, Honolulu, Hawaii; Rob Griffin (Ruth Magelssen) Honolulu, Hawaii; Leila Griffin (Jay Hunt), Everett, Washington; Morgan Griffin, Sisters; Evan Griffin (Jenessa Griffin), Sacramento, California; Rose Daley (Rob Daley), Shelton, Washington. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Lisa was preceded in death by her sister Sarah Griffin, Parents Anne Ellis, Kenneth Bowden, Stepmother Kay Bowden, Grandparents Stanley and Hazel Bowden; Bill and Betty Ellis.